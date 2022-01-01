About this product
Our THC-O Gummies are vegan, and deliver a potent dose of 25mg of THC-O per gummy. These premium and delicious gummies are infused with THC-O, instead of the regular low-end THC-O gummies that are sprayed and unhealthy.
Contains different mixed flavors, including Blueberry Pie, Pina Colada, and Sour Cherry Lime,. THC-O gummies may give an uplifting and happy feeling with a calming body sensation.
Binoid is one of the top THC-O brand, and these amazing gummies pack a punch. Get the relaxing feeling you want with these THC-O Acetate gummies.
25mg THC-O Acetate Per Gummy: 20 Gummies
500mg THC-O total
100% Vegan & Gluten-Free
SERVING SIZE: Take 1/2 or less of a gummy to start, they are strong!
About this brand
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H and more!