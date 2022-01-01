About this product
The first THC-O wax dabs available anywhere. These amazing THC-O Wax Dabs have 1 gram of premium THC-O wax concentrate in a variety of different terpene strains below.
Binoid is one of the best THC-O brands, and these THC-O wax dabs pack an insane punch. Get the potent and relaxing feeling you want with our THC-O Dab concentrates.
1 Gram
3 Terpene Flavors
Premium 92% THC-O
Grape Ape | Strawberry Blonde | Banana Kush
About this brand
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H and more!