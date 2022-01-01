About this product
Our THC-P vape cartridge thai chi is now available, one of the first THC-P cartridges on the market. This innovative THC-P vape uses premium THC-P distillate, paired with Delta 8 and amazing terpene strains to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz.
Thai Chi is a Hybrid strain that is supposed to bring balance to your body and mind, with a relaxing and soothing experience. Users may feel a sense of calmness, happiness, and harmony.
THC-P is brand new, and is found to be immensely powerful, and much stronger than regular THC! Our THC-P vape cartridges are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular with these awesome terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.
Premium THC-P Distillate
Delta 8 Distillate Mix
Terpenes
Hemp-derived
About this brand
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H and more!