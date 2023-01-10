Our THCA Disposable Vape Sour Pebbles Live Rosin are the first THCA disposable vapes on the market. This innovative disposable vape uses premium 99% THCA distillate, paired with live rosin cannabis terpene strains to give a superior experience than regular vapes. Comes in Sour Pebbles and Unicorn Berry strains.



THCA is extremely potent, compared equally to Delta 9. Sour Pebbles is a strong Sativa, that makes you more upbeat and happy during the week.



Binoid THCA Live Rosin Disposable Vapes are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular with these awesome live terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience. Don't let the sizing fool you, this THCA disposable is the real deal.



Live Rosin Terpenes

Hemp-derived

Premium 99% THCA Distillate

Half Gram Sizing