Our THCA Vape Cartridges Live Rosin are the first THCA vape carts on the market. This innovative vape cartridge uses premium 99% THCA distillate, paired with live rosin cannabis terpene strains to give a superior experience than regular vapes.



THCA is extremely potent, compared equally to Delta 9. Exotic Kush is an Indica strain that helps you melt away from hard days, while also giving a powerful body and mind experience.



Binoid THCA Live Rosin Vape Cartridges are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular with these awesome live terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.



Live Rosin Terpenes

Hemp-derived

Premium 99% THCA Distillate

Exotic Kush - Indica