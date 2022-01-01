Our new THCV + Delta 8 THC vape cartridge Candyland is one of the first THCV cartridges available, and is amazing for appetite, feeling motivated, and stimulated while also providing a body relief.



Candyland is a sativa strain, and is perfect for social gatherings or creative pastimes, while giving a great flavor and an enjoyable feeling. Users may feel calm, happy, and productive. The Delta 8 is best used for relaxing without the negative side effects.



THCV is brand new, and this innovative THCV vape uses premium Delta 8, CBD, and CBN paired with amazing terpene strains to give a positive and enjoyable mental boost plus a full body relaxing relief all in one cartridge.