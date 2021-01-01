Binske
Watermelon Gummy CBD 1:1
About this product
Made without artificial ingredients used in most gummy candies, our gummies use real fruit pectin rather than gelatin-derived from animal protein. The result is a fantastic tasting infused candy, packaged in a beautifully decorated reusable tin.
100mg THC:100mg CBD per pack
10mg THC:10mg CBD per piece
