Logo for the brand Binske

Binske

Watermelon Gummy CBD 1:1

About this product

Made without artificial ingredients used in most gummy candies, our gummies use real fruit pectin rather than gelatin-derived from animal protein. The result is a fantastic tasting infused candy, packaged in a beautifully decorated reusable tin.

100mg THC:100mg CBD per pack
10mg THC:10mg CBD per piece
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!