About this product
binske infused olive oil is made with freshly harvested olives from a certified organic farm in the Santa Ynez Valley in California. All of our olive oil is cold-pressed to ensure maximum freshness and infused with pure THC in small batches to ensure accurate dosing and consistency. All of our EVOO flavors are made with real fruit rather than just flavoring to ensure the best quality and taste. Rosemary is made with real rosemary herb. Our EVOO is available in beautifully decorated tinctures at 100mg each. We recommend 3 droppers for a dose of 10mg THC.
About this brand
We felt the highest standards did not exist, so we set out to create them. At Binske, the quality of your experience and the relationships you cultivate with our products comes first and foremost, which is why we deploy the utmost sophistication and pride in every single batch we produce. As self-confessed perfectionists, obsessed with quality and flavor, we consistently go through great lengths, paying attention to the granular details in order to craft unforgettable sensations that can be found in each and every luxurious bite, sip or hit. Binske is dedicated to delivering an elevated cannabis experience like no other that affords everyone a taste of the high life, anywhere any time. Whether it's through our cannabis products or the lifestyle section of our brand featuring art and fashion collabs and innovation. Once you get a taste of the high life, there's no going back.