Individually packaged and ready-to-smoke, each package contains a single 1g joint using the same top-quality flower we put into our jars.
Zesty notes of gas, flower, and spice, melt gorgeously into sugared cream - an ice cream sundae of fruit and flora from the farthest exotic reaches of the earth - truly captivating, this entices all immediately towards Sundae Dough. Like a smooth, leisurely ride down a dessert river fit for the Wonka factory, sweet cream and vanilla is the perfect cooling exhale touch to a strain with it's pedal otherwise firmly on the "gas". The high, seemingly "perfect hybrid" - is remarkably even keeled, while maintaining heightened strength, shape, potency - a feat not so easily achieved. For those looking for their everyday smoker, that elusive "Goldilocks" stone, this one is "just right".
binske
We felt the highest standards did not exist, so we set out to create them. At Binske, the quality of your experience and the relationships you cultivate with our products comes first and foremost, which is why we deploy the utmost sophistication and pride in every single batch we produce. As self-confessed perfectionists, obsessed with quality and flavor, we consistently go through great lengths, paying attention to the granular details in order to craft unforgettable sensations that can be found in each and every luxurious bite, sip or hit. Binske is dedicated to delivering an elevated cannabis experience like no other that affords everyone a taste of the high life, anywhere any time. Whether it's through our cannabis products or the lifestyle section of our brand featuring art and fashion collabs and innovation. Once you get a taste of the high life, there's no going back.