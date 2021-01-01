Bio Care
Shepherd's Pie Infused with 20 Mg of CBD- (Net weight 400 gr / 14.10 oz)
About this product
Naturally Delicious Benefits; Bio Care stay fresh in the fridge for up to 60 days; Gourmet recipes with carefully selected ingredients; No added preservatives; In-pack cooked and pasteurized meals conserving the flavours and preserving the nutrients; High food safety standards; Ready to heat and eat.
Bio Care uses a patented innovative in-pack pasteurization and safe microwave-cooking technology that preserves taste and nutrition with no added preservatives.
We offer 10 mg and 20 mg of CBD per meal.
Bio Care uses a patented innovative in-pack pasteurization and safe microwave-cooking technology that preserves taste and nutrition with no added preservatives.
We offer 10 mg and 20 mg of CBD per meal.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!