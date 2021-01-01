About this product

Alkalizing Superfood from Bio Cleanse is the perfect daily addition to your daily food intake to massively increase the amount of vitamins, alkalizing minerals, antioxidants and phyto-nutrients in your body. It's also great to take while using the Detox Kit.



Raw Organic Alkaline Superfoods - A Banquet of Good Health



We have chosen the best quality ingredients available. Organic New Zealand wheat and barley grasses slow-grown outdoors for 90 days, organic German beets and spinach, pure Zimbabwe baobab, organic Brazilian acerola and chlorella grown in the mountains of Taiwan in spring water. You will not find a cleaner and more nourishing mix.



