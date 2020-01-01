 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Blòm
Blòm Cover Photo

Blòm

The Most Effective CBD Products

Blòm featured photo 1
Blòm featured photo 2
Blòm featured photo 3
Blòm featured photo 4
Blòm featured photo 5

About Blòm

Welcome to Blòm (Bloom). We are an Oregon based family owned and operated wholesale distributor serving the public and medical practitioners since 2011. Using an all-natural alcohol extraction process our products are made from 92% pure CBD exclusively extracted from flower grown organically by 42 Degrees Farms with no pesticides and all-natural fertilizers. 100% Organic, federally legal in all states with less than .3% THC, medical-grade CBD concentrates, tinctures, and topicals with no preservatives, fillers, or artificial ingredients of any kind.

In stores nearby

There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations