About this product
Delta-8 THC in a convenient on the go pop top. Great option for your retail counter top, grab and go option. Two 50mg D-8 THC gummy's per pop top, 100mg total.
50 pop tops per bowl. Great tasting Blue Raspberry flavor. Quality Analytics guaranteed. Contact us today to get your wholesale order. info@biospectrumhemp.com
About this brand
BioSpectrum Hemp
Biospectrum Hemp is committed to being the US company of choice for the highest quality CBD products. From our unique Nasal Sprays, industry leading Topical Relief CBD Roll On, fairly priced Tinctures, great tasting CBD Gummy's, and CBD Pet Treats, nobody delivers higher quality and better priced CBD products.