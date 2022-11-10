Use code LEAFLY15 for 15% off all orders at www.biospectrumhemp.com



Dispensary Grade Delta-9 THC Gummies plus Full Spectrum CBD.



Enjoy Biospectrum Hemp’s Blue Raspberry Flavored Delta-9 THC Gummies. Infused with 5mg of Delta-9 THC and 50mg of Full Spectrum CBD, both derived from Hemp, for a purposeful mind and body experience.



-Fast Acting 5mg Delta-9 THC

-Fast Acting 50mg Full Spectrum CBD

-Gummies per Pack: 5

-Dispensary Grade

-Potent & Long Lasting

-Total Full Spectrum Hemp Derived Delta 9 THC Content: 25mg

-Total Full Spectrum Hemp derived CBD Content: 250mg

-Made from US Grown Hemp

-Delta-9 Origin Material: Hemp

-Third-Party Tested

-Farm Bill Compliant : < 0.3% Delta-9 THC



We use Delta-9 THC from natural US Grown industrial hemp. Our Delta-9 THC gummies have the same potency that you would find in a dispensary but are farm bill compliant and federally legal, containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.



What are Delta-9 THC Gummies?



BioSpectrum Hemp’s Delta 9 THC Gummies are a delicious Blue Raspberry flavored gummy infused with a Delta-9 THC and Full Spectrum CBD both derived from Hemp. Our gummy’s are packed with potent, and lab tested Delta-9 THC and Full Spectrum CBD, making sure that you get the feeling that Delta-9 THC can provide to you.



WHAT ARE THE EFFECTS & BENEFITS OF DELTA-9 THC GUMMIES?



Hemp derived Delta-9 THC gummy’s have been reported by customers to provide a range of effects, such as the feeling of euphoria, tranquility, relaxation, a sense of peace, and an increase in appetite. It has been said by consumers that CBD may help calm some of the more psychoactive effects of Delta-9 THC, as well as adding all the recognized benefits of CBD. Keep in mind that the impact of cannabinoids may differ in person.



We normally recommend that you start by taking half of a gummy (one dose) and see how you feel. Remember, to Start low and go slow. The single dose we mention is just a recommendation. Experiences vary.



Will Consumption Of A Delta 9 Gummy Trigger THC Drug Tests?



We do not have concrete data to say anything with certainty, but Delta-9 THC metabolites may trigger most drug tests. As a warning precaution, you should not try this product if you need to pass a drug test. Again – Do Not Take If You Need To Pass A Drug Test.



These statements and any information contained on this website have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This information is intended for educational purposes only and is not meant to substitute for medical care, healthcare professional, or to prescribe treatment for any specific health condition. Consult with your doctor first before use for questions or concerns. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult individual products labels for safety information.

