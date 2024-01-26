THC-A Sugar- 2g

by BioSpectrum Hemp
24Kannabis
THC-A Sugar-2g
Sativa- Ghost Train Haze

Introducing the pinnacle of luxury (24K Gold Standard) in cannabis concentrates - our new THCa Sugar. Crafted with unmatched precision and expertise, each batch yields gems that outshine their dry counterparts with a superior live resin terpene content. Our meticulous process stops just short of full crystallization, guaranteeing an experience that's genuinely one-of-a-kind. Embark on a journey of opulence and sophistication with our exquisite THCa Sugar.

BioSpectrum Hemp
We are a physician-founded company committed to providing high-quality cannabis wellness products that help you feel your best. Our US-sourced extracts are manufactured in house with care and precision, reflecting our values of quality, accessibility, innovation, and safety. We know that trends come and go, but we are dedicated to making a lasting impact on your health and well-being.
