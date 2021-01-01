Biscotti
IV - Rolls
About this product
BISCOTTI PREROLLS: Biscotti prerolls are made with 100% Mendocino, Humboldt, or Trinity sourced flower and our most special blends of hash. Biscotti prerolls are sold as singles (Singoli) or as packs of four (IV) and are guaranteed to contain an 80/20 ratio of flower to hash. The 20% hash ratio makes for a smooth, long-lasting, and flavorful smoke. Our preroll flavors are rotated seasonally based on the Appellation’s growing cycle.
IV PREROLLS: Each pack of IV Rolls contains four half gram prerolls which are each guaranteed to contain 0.4g of flower and 0.1g of hash.
