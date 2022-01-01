Banana Split cannabis strain by Crockett Family Farms is a 60/40 Sativa dominant hybrid. Nugs are very frosty and have rock-hard density. This pairs wonderfully with gorgeous swirls of color and an intense aroma. It tastes fruity and of nutty bananas with a similar smell, with hints of tangerine peaking through and a pungent exhale. It can treat pain, depression, insomnia

and appetite loss. Great for daytime or evening usage.

​