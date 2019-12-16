About this product
Indica Dominant Hybrid:
(GSC X Sunset Sherbet)
Description:
Another tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam Genetics, This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family.
