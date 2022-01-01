Our vape cart is a pure CO2 extracted cannabis oil that has been refined leaving behind a clean and semi-transparent amber-colored product. Bison Extracts does not use any kind of cutting agents in our cartridges. Our oil is for people seeking an experience close to distillate while still providing natural terpenes. With refined oil, you will find slightly higher levels of cannabinoids which could mean a more intense experience.



All processed raw materials are batch lab tested prior to exit from our processing facility.