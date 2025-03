Full spectrum, no harsh taste. Consistent in experience, delicious in flavor and low-calorie. Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid blends for any preference. Zen Mini’s resealable pack contains 25 mini gummies in an assortment of five mouth-watering fruit flavors. Fruit Punch (Sativa), Mango (Sativa), Pineapple (Hybrid), Strawberry (Hybrid), Dark Berry (Indica). Gluten & fat-free.



250mg THC, 10mg per gummy, 25 gummies per pack



Effects: Focused, Sleepy, Relaxed, Energized, Restored, Social, Inspired



Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Pectic, Cannabis Extract, Natural & Artificial Flavors, FD&C Red #40 & #3, FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Blue #1.

