A burst of delectably sweet berry flavor to make your aches and pains melt away without dragging you down. This Sativa drink will invigorate your taste buds and mind without putting you to sleep.



Effects: Focused, Energized, Social, Inspired



Ingredients: Water, Gum Acacia, Natural & Artificial Flavor, Cannabis Extract, Citric Acid, FD&C Red #40 & FD&C Blue #1, Potassium Sorbate (as preservative), Sodium Benzoate (as preservative), Sucralose.

read more