Bits are the everyday cannabis consumable that allows you to do more with less. A gentle alternative to indulging without overdoing it.
Don‚Äôt zone out, stay in the moment with a Bit of help from Yuzu Zone. A thoughtful blend of ginseng, reishi, THC and CBG, this savvy sativa edible embodies anti-procrastination, meant to help get you through that lengthy to-do list. Less mandatory practice, more happily smashing aces.
Bits
Bits are the everyday cannabis consumable intended to enhance, not overtake. A gentle alternative to indulging without overdoing it, containing 5mg of THC and a dash of adaptogens so that you can do more with less.