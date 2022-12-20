About this product
Bits are the everyday cannabis consumable that allows you to do more with less. A gentle alternative to indulging without overdoing it.
A bit of proactive self-care so that you can do more than just keep up. Elderberry is a soothing indica blend with equal parts THC and CBD, plus elderflower and acerola, to add a hint of well-being to any cozy comfort. Less rest and recuperation, more couch-sinking, cozy-cuddling rejuvenation.
About this brand
Bits
Bits are the everyday cannabis consumable intended to enhance, not overtake. A gentle alternative to indulging without overdoing it, containing 5mg of THC and a dash of adaptogens so that you can do more with less.