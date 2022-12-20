About this product
Bits are the everyday cannabis consumable that allows you to do more with less. A gentle alternative to indulging without overdoing it.
The go-to for any go-getter who welcomes a Bit of joy into everyday life. Guava sativa Bits call on THC, coffee fruit and guarana for a natural boost, powering productivity for whatever the day throws your way. Less washing dishes, more bubble bath for your fingers.
Bits are the everyday cannabis consumable intended to enhance, not overtake. A gentle alternative to indulging without overdoing it, containing 5mg of THC and a dash of adaptogens so that you can do more with less.