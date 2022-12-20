Bits are the everyday cannabis consumable that allows you to do more with less. A gentle alternative to indulging without overdoing it.

Put your PJs on and switch into ‚Äòdo not disturb‚Äô mode with Pomegranate R&R. This dreamy indica edible is infused with THC and CBN, plus ashwaganda and lemon balm, to help you discover a more satisfying sleep. Less prescribed eight hours, more dutifully drifting into dreamland, population you.