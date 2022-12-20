Bits are the everyday cannabis consumable that allows you to do more with less. A gentle alternative to indulging without overdoing it.

--

Don‚Äôt zone out, stay in the moment with a Bit of help from Yuzu Zone. A thoughtful blend of ginseng, reishi, THC and CBG, this savvy sativa edible embodies anti-procrastination, meant to help get you through that lengthy to-do list. Less mandatory practice, more happily smashing aces.