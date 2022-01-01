About this product
Made in small batches by hand, our all natural CBD Cranberry gummies are infused with the finest CBD creating a delicious blend of Cranberries and CBD. Each gummy contains 20mg of CBD
9 gummies per jar
20mg of CBD per gummy
Non-psychoactive CBD derived from US hemp
Handmade
All natural ingredients
No added sugar, preservatives or coloring
Ingredients: Natural infused Maine cranberry, made with pure non-gmo Maine cranberry extract, apple cider syrup, gelatin (non vegan), citric acid. No sugar or artificial flavoring added.
Store in a dry, cool place
