The first adaptogen CBD face mask



For a younger looking skin, try our Anti-Aging CBD Second Skin Mask.



Formulated with Bio cellulose fibers, Vitamin C and CBD this face mask promotes a younger looking skin. Our second skin mask completely adheres to the skin for better and more even penetration of the active ingredients. Soft and gentle on the skin, our mask is ideal for all skin types.



20mg of CBD

Anti-Aging, Rejuvenating

Paraben-Free

100% Vegan

0% THC

Never tested on animals

How To Use: Cleanse face for best results. Apply the the mask to face and leave on for 15 - 20 minutes. Remove mask and gently massage the remaining serum into skin.



Ingredients:



Aloe Barbadensis Juice (Aloe Vera)*, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, DL-Panthenol (Provitamin B5), Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), Beta-Carotene (Provitamin A), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Organic Salix Alba (White Willow Bark Extract)*, Alcohol*, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree Leaf Oil), Polysorbate 20, Propylene Glycol, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate.