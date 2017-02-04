White OG, also known as "White OG Kush" and "White Kush OG," is an indica marijuana strain that was first bred by Karma Genetics by crossing The White with SFV OG Kush. This indica strain inherits the telltale kush aroma of earthy pine and lemon as well as The White’s heavy trichome coverage. This 2010 and 2014 Cannabis Cup champ is popularly cultivated indoors with a 65 to 75 day flowering time.