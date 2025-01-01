About this product
APRICOT MIMOSA (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower - Introducing Apricot Mimosa (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower, a delightful sativa-dominant hybrid that promises a sunny start to your day.
Apricot Mimosa is the result of crossing the beloved Purple Punch and Clementine strains, creating a potent blend that uplifts and energizes. With its bright and happy daytime effects, Apricot Mimosa is your go-to companion for banishing fatigue and embracing positivity.
Experience a burst of euphoric motivation and laser-sharp focus as the high sets in, accompanied by a gentle body tingle that enhances without overwhelming. Perfect for those seeking relief from depression, chronic stress, anxiety, migraines, and more, Apricot Mimosa offers a holistic approach to wellness.
Indulge in the sweet and sour tropical citrus flavor of Apricot Mimosa, with a light berry exhale reminiscent of a freshly made mimosa. The aroma mirrors the flavor profile, enriched with woody florals and earthy herbs, creating an immersive sensory experience.
With its rounded dense olive green nugs, dark orange hairs, and bright white crystal trichomes, Apricot Mimosa is a sight to behold. Elevate your cannabis journey with Apricot Mimosa (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower and seize the day with renewed vigor and vitality.
Primary Aromas: Sweet and Sour Tropical Citrus, Light Berry Exhale
Smell Profile: Apricot Mimosa emits a tantalizing aroma of tropical citrus, complemented by hints of sweet berries and earthy undertones.
Taste Profile: Indulge in the delicious flavor of Apricot Mimosa, characterized by its sweet and sour profile with notes of tropical citrus and a light berry exhale.
Preferred Time of Use: Daytime
Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (70/30)
Density: Medium
THCa: 28.00%
CBG: .146%
THC (Delta9): .212%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 28.36%
**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here!**
Harvested: September 2024
*Expect size and color of pieces to vary
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
At Black Tie CBD, our mission is to provide the highest quality materials and exceptional service to our customers. Our flagship product, Indoor THC-A Flower, represents the pinnacle of our commitment to excellence. Grown under meticulous conditions, it delivers unmatched potency, flavor, and quality. As your premier destination for premium THC-A Flower and other top-tier hemp products, we ensure that every offering meets the strictest standards of purity, consistency, and satisfaction.
