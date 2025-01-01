About this product
BEIGNETS (Light Dep) THC-A Flower – Indulge in the exquisite aroma and flavor of our BEIGNETS (Light Dep) THC-A Flower, a premium hybrid strain grown under light deprivation for enhanced potency and terpene development. This high-quality flower boasts a THC-A content of 29.62%, delivering a total THC level of 26.02% and 29.67% total cannabinoids, ensuring a powerful and satisfying experience.
The buds of BEIGNETS are visually stunning, with dense, trichome-rich nugs featuring vibrant green hues and a sticky resinous layer that speaks to its quality. As you break down these beautiful buds, a complex aroma unfolds—sweet, pastry-like notes with hints of earth and vanilla, reminiscent of freshly baked treats.
BEIGNETS offers a balanced and enjoyable high, starting with an uplifting cerebral buzz that gently melts into a soothing body relaxation, perfect for easing stress and minor discomforts. This light dep flower is ideal for both recreational and therapeutic users looking for a potent, flavorful strain.
Primary Aromas: Sweet Pastry, Earthy Vanilla
Smell Profile: BEIGNETS fills the air with a dessert-like aroma, combining sweet and earthy notes with a touch of vanilla.
Taste Profile: Enjoy rich, sweet flavors with subtle earthy undertones, creating a satisfying and smooth smoking experience.
Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evening
Phenotype: Balanced Hybrid
Density: Medium-High
THC-A: 29.62%
THC Delta-9: 0.042%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 29.67%
**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **
Harvested: September 2024
Expect size and color of pieces to vary.
BEIGNETS (GREENHOUSE) THC-A Flower
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
At Black Tie CBD, our mission is to provide the highest quality materials and exceptional service to our customers. Our flagship product, Indoor THC-A Flower, represents the pinnacle of our commitment to excellence. Grown under meticulous conditions, it delivers unmatched potency, flavor, and quality. As your premier destination for premium THC-A Flower and other top-tier hemp products, we ensure that every offering meets the strictest standards of purity, consistency, and satisfaction.
