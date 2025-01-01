BEIGNETS (Light Dep) THC-A Flower – Indulge in the exquisite aroma and flavor of our BEIGNETS (Light Dep) THC-A Flower, a premium hybrid strain grown under light deprivation for enhanced potency and terpene development. This high-quality flower boasts a THC-A content of 29.62%, delivering a total THC level of 26.02% and 29.67% total cannabinoids, ensuring a powerful and satisfying experience.

The buds of BEIGNETS are visually stunning, with dense, trichome-rich nugs featuring vibrant green hues and a sticky resinous layer that speaks to its quality. As you break down these beautiful buds, a complex aroma unfolds—sweet, pastry-like notes with hints of earth and vanilla, reminiscent of freshly baked treats.

BEIGNETS offers a balanced and enjoyable high, starting with an uplifting cerebral buzz that gently melts into a soothing body relaxation, perfect for easing stress and minor discomforts. This light dep flower is ideal for both recreational and therapeutic users looking for a potent, flavorful strain.

Primary Aromas: Sweet Pastry, Earthy Vanilla

Smell Profile: BEIGNETS fills the air with a dessert-like aroma, combining sweet and earthy notes with a touch of vanilla.

Taste Profile: Enjoy rich, sweet flavors with subtle earthy undertones, creating a satisfying and smooth smoking experience.

Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evening

Phenotype: Balanced Hybrid

Density: Medium-High

THC-A: 29.62%

THC Delta-9: 0.042%

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 29.67%

**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **

Harvested: September 2024

Expect size and color of pieces to vary.

