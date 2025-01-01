Blanca Nova (CBD Moon Rocks) – The Blanca Nova (CBD Moon Rocks) Hemp Flower batch is a specialty form of hemp flower made using the Bubba Kush strain. Exceptionally potent, these Moon Rocks have more than 60% CBD. Blanca Nova is intended for evening use. Please enjoy responsibly.



What are CBD Moon Rocks?



CBD Moon Rocks are nugs of CBD flower coated in “iso-glue” and sometimes, as in this case, even more CBD Isolate. They are so aptly named for their resemblance to interstellar rocks astronauts might find on the moon. Please bear in mind that moon rocks are particularly potent, so it is recommended that users advance to them only after they have experience using CBD.



How to Smoke CBD Moon Rocks



Enjoy Blanca Nova Hemp Flower (CBD Moon Rocks) by putting them directly into a glass bowl, no grinding needed. You may also pick apart the pieces of the hemp flower with your fingers and sprinkle them on top of a normal bowl of CBD flower. Please smoke responsibly.



Warning About CBD Moon Rocks



Moon rocks can be very enjoyable, but they are best reserved for people who have experience with the product and are not intended for first-time CBD users.



Preferred Time of Use: Evening



Total CBD Content: 60.49%



CBD-A: 3.74%



CBD-V: 0.82%



THC-A: 0.31%



THC Delta-9: 0.1%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 62.18%

