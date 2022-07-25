About this product
Expect to feel totally relaxed and even a little extra enthusiastic after smoking Blue Dream Indoor CBD hemp flower. While smoking it will give you all these benefits, even looking at the trichome could be a calming experience. The trichome is covered in pretty little light green buds; to call it “stunning” wouldn’t do it justice. Sweet and dreamy, Blue Dream Indoor CBD Hemp Flower is the medium-high hemp flower you’ve been looking for.
Class: Sweet & Dreamy
Density: Medium - High
Primary Terpenes: Myrcene, B-, Caryophyllene, A-Pinene, A- Bisabolol
Primary Aromas: Semi-sweet aroma floral nose with strong blueberry undertones. Fruity and floral.
Taste Profile: The indoor hemp is primarily fruity followed up by a slight hazy, floral finish. The lingering notes on the palate and lips leaves users with a velvety-number feeling and a sweet aftertaste.
Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Morning
Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Total CBD: 14.6%
THC (Delta 9): 0.27%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 16.3%