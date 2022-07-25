Indulge in something semi-sweet with the sativa-dominant indoor hybrid strain of Blue Dream Indoor CBD Hemp flower. A must-have for smokers both novice and experienced, this floral hemp flower has sweet blueberry undertones. Blue Dream burns smoothly but with the slightest bit of a throat grab. Users love the fruity blueberry sweetness that’s followed up by a slight hazy floral finish. Many say the taste lingers on their palate and lips even after they’re done smoking.



Expect to feel totally relaxed and even a little extra enthusiastic after smoking Blue Dream Indoor CBD hemp flower. While smoking it will give you all these benefits, even looking at the trichome could be a calming experience. The trichome is covered in pretty little light green buds; to call it “stunning” wouldn’t do it justice. Sweet and dreamy, Blue Dream Indoor CBD Hemp Flower is the medium-high hemp flower you’ve been looking for.



Class: Sweet & Dreamy



Density: Medium - High



Primary Terpenes: Myrcene, B-, Caryophyllene, A-Pinene, A- Bisabolol



Primary Aromas: Semi-sweet aroma floral nose with strong blueberry undertones. Fruity and floral.



Taste Profile: The indoor hemp is primarily fruity followed up by a slight hazy, floral finish. The lingering notes on the palate and lips leaves users with a velvety-number feeling and a sweet aftertaste.



Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Morning



Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Total CBD: 14.6%



THC (Delta 9): 0.27%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 16.3%