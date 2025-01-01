About this product
BUBBLE BATH (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower - Introducing Bubble Bath (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower, a soothing indica-dominant hybrid designed to wash away the day's stress and tension.
Bubble Bath presents itself with dense, bright neon green nugs, complemented by thick orange hairs and hints of purple undertones. Adorned with chunky, bright white crystal trichomes, each bud glistens with potency.
Prepare for a sensory experience like no other as you indulge in the sweet and spicy flavor profile of Bubble Bath. Notes of flowery herbal essence mingle with hints of earthy diesel and woody pine, leaving a delightful taste on the palate.
The aroma of Bubble Bath is equally captivating, with floral woods accompanied by a punch of spicy diesel and a touch of fresh earthiness. Close your eyes and let the scent transport you to a tranquil oasis.
Bubble Bath's effects are deeply relaxing, melting away physical and mental aches with ease. Feel calm and serene from head to toe, as a dazed cerebral sensation washes over you, disconnecting you from reality in the most blissful way possible. With its high THC content averaging between 26-28%, Bubble Bath is a popular choice for relieving insomnia, chronic stress, headaches, depression, and arthritis.
Indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience with Bubble Bath (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower. Elevate your senses, unwind, and immerse yourself in the tranquil embrace of this soothing hybrid strain.
Primary Aromas: Floral Woods, Spicy Diesel, Fresh Earthiness
Smell Profile: Bubble Bath emits a captivating aroma of floral woods, accompanied by a punch of spicy diesel and a touch of fresh earthiness, enticing your senses with each inhale.
Taste Profile: With each puff, savor the sweet and spicy flavor profile of Bubble Bath, featuring notes of flowery herbal essence, earthy diesel, and woody pine, creating a harmonious blend of tastes.
Preferred Time of Use: Evening / Nighttime
Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (60/40)
Density: Medium - Hard
THC-A: 25.706%
THC Δ-9 (Delta9): .155%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 25.86%
**Click Here to View 3rd Party Certificate of Analysis (COA)**
Harvested: June 2024
*Expect size and color of pieces to vary
Black Tie CBD
At Black Tie CBD, our mission is to provide the highest quality materials and exceptional service to our customers. Our flagship product, Indoor THC-A Flower, represents the pinnacle of our commitment to excellence. Grown under meticulous conditions, it delivers unmatched potency, flavor, and quality. As your premier destination for premium THC-A Flower and other top-tier hemp products, we ensure that every offering meets the strictest standards of purity, consistency, and satisfaction.
