BUBBLE BATH (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower - Introducing Bubble Bath (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower, a soothing indica-dominant hybrid designed to wash away the day's stress and tension.



Bubble Bath presents itself with dense, bright neon green nugs, complemented by thick orange hairs and hints of purple undertones. Adorned with chunky, bright white crystal trichomes, each bud glistens with potency.



Prepare for a sensory experience like no other as you indulge in the sweet and spicy flavor profile of Bubble Bath. Notes of flowery herbal essence mingle with hints of earthy diesel and woody pine, leaving a delightful taste on the palate.



The aroma of Bubble Bath is equally captivating, with floral woods accompanied by a punch of spicy diesel and a touch of fresh earthiness. Close your eyes and let the scent transport you to a tranquil oasis.



Bubble Bath's effects are deeply relaxing, melting away physical and mental aches with ease. Feel calm and serene from head to toe, as a dazed cerebral sensation washes over you, disconnecting you from reality in the most blissful way possible. With its high THC content averaging between 26-28%, Bubble Bath is a popular choice for relieving insomnia, chronic stress, headaches, depression, and arthritis.



Indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience with Bubble Bath (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower. Elevate your senses, unwind, and immerse yourself in the tranquil embrace of this soothing hybrid strain.



Primary Aromas: Floral Woods, Spicy Diesel, Fresh Earthiness



Preferred Time of Use: Evening / Nighttime



Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (60/40)



Density: Medium - Hard



THC-A: 25.706%



THC Δ-9 (Delta9): .155%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 25.86%



**Click Here to View 3rd Party Certificate of Analysis (COA)**



Harvested: June 2024



*Expect size and color of pieces to vary

