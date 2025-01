Set yourself up to Never run out of material again!

This subscription product allows our BudTenders, certified Ganjiers, to choose the best available product for you!



You simply select;



1. The production type (INDOOR or GreenHouse) THC-A Flower



2. The quantity (From 1 gram - 1 Ounce)



3. and Last but not least, the shipping intervals. (1 week, 2 weeks, or 4 weeks)



**Please note that shipping intervals can be customized within the customer portal after purchase. For example, 3 week and 6 week options are available to select within the "Manage Subscription" section of the customer portal.



Furthermore, Subscriptions are completely customizable. You can change the product, amount of product, or frequency at will to suit your preferences.

read more