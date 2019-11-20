CANDYLAND﻿ - Bred from a Sativa-dominant strain that is a cross between the infamous Grand Daddy Purple strain (aka Grand Daddy Purps) and a Bay Area Platinum Cookies strain, then bred with industrial hemp.



The buds are medium to large in size and dense with a medium shade of green and hints of purple throughout. Its trichomes are plentiful making the bud look frosty like a sugar cookie. The terpene hairs are a dark orange and yellow giving the bud an interesting coloration.



Its effects lean towards it's Sativa properties making it a mentally stimulating strain with little body effects when smoked in smaller doses. The strain is great for social functions or creative activities - anything where your brain must be active and engaged.



Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Morning



Density: Medium to High



Primary Terpenes: B-Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Guaiol



Primary Aromas: Cinnamon, Pine, Flower, Orange



Smell Profile: Pine and cannabis smell with hints of sweets and spices.



Taste Profile: When smoking this strain expect a very earthy flavor with hints of sweets and spices. Its effects lean towards it's Sativa properties making it a mentally stimulating strain with minimal body effects when smoked in smaller doses.



Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 17.623%



Total CBD - 14.547%



THC (Delta 9) - 0.129%