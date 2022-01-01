About this product
Black Tie CBD Isolate is extracted from organically grown Oregon Hemp in a highly controlled environment. The CBD Isolate is refined and tested to ensure the highest quality possible. Our isolate test at 99% + and is the perfect infusion base for any finished goods product.
Potency: 994mg/ gram
**99+% Pure CBD (Cannabidiol) Isolate derived entirely from Industrial Hemp Oil that was extracted from aerial plant parts.
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.