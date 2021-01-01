About this product

Chem Dawg- The mystery of the Chem Dawg strain origin is a story in itself, so why not cross it with hemp? The medium-large buds are of ideal density and have bright and dark green hues. The look is slightly different from those of hybrid or pure Indica lineage with a mixture of green complimented by dark redish-orange hairs and an abundance of trichomes. The scent is a peppery, gassy aroma that is rich and potent similar to actual THC cannabis. Customers may experience a sharpening of the senses as this daytime strain becomes more productively cerebral and introspective in the right setting. Chem Dawg (pronounced "kim") has been described as a very social strain, great for conversation with friends while being relaxed without any couch lock. Its ability to amplify sensory experiences also makes it particularly good for creative endeavors.



Density: Medium



Phenotype : Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / All Day Strain



Primary Terpenes: B-Myrcene, A-Farnesene, B-Caryophyllene (1.72%)



Primary Aromas: Gasoline, Cannabis, Pepper, Hops



Smell Profile: The scent is a peppery, gassy aroma that is rich and potent similar to actual THC cannabis.



Taste Profile: Chem Dawg has smooth smoke that tastes sour and when inhaled. On the exhale, the smoke betrays its signature diesel taste with an ammonia-like tang that hits the top of the palate.



Total CBD - 12.27%



THC (Delta 9) - 0.06%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 15.24%



**Full 3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here!**