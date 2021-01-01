About this product

Delta8 Infused BLUEBERRY PIE- An Indica-dominant hybrid of two famous strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Dream that was crossed with industrial hemp. Undeniably better than years past, the new BlueBerry Pie is superb! The BlueBerry smell has improved and is detectable from the time the container is opened. A sweet berry scent followed by a very mild undertone of pine. The real BlueBerry aroma is released when the buds are handled. Give a light squeeze and the sweet inside of the pie will ooze out making your fingers sticky and your face smile. A sugary sweet finish to the scent as if the pie is topped with crème’, done proper. The buds are medium density with a vibrant light green hue. Yellow and orange hairs throughout shine with trichome content., but that’s not all there is to offer. The effects are the best part. The mental haze of Blue Dream contributes to a stilted cerebral feeling, which is then anchored through the Kush-heavy effects of Girl Scout Cookies, amounting to a strain that shrugs off stress and mutes mild physical discomfort. An ideal evening strain to enjoy before bed. Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid. Preferred Time of Use: Night. Density: Medium. Primary Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Farnesene (2.11% Terpenes). Primary Aromas: BlueBerry, Sugar, Pine, Earthy. Smell Profile: The BlueBerry scent has improved and is detectable from the time the container is opened. A sweet aroma followed by a very mild undertone of pine. The real BlueBerry aroma is released when the buds are handled. Give a light squeeze and the sweet inside of the pie will ooze out making your fingers sticky and your face smile. A sugary sweet finish to the scent as if the pie is topped with crème’, done proper. Taste Profile: Dry hit the joint before lighting for sweet berries & cream flavor. The smoke is semi-sweet with hints of berry and a smooth pine finish. The smoke sits mildly heavy in the mouth producing a mouth-tingling effect after half a joint. Total Cannabinoids Analyzed-29.83% Total CBD – 18.28% THC (Delta 8) - 8.15% THC (Delta 9) – <LOQ (Less than .05%)