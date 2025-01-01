DUCT TAPE (INDOOR) THCA Flower -Introducing our latest batch of DUCT TAPE (INDOOR) THC-A Flower, a strain that lives up to its name with buds as sticky as its adhesive namesake. This bright green beauty is adorned with vibrant orange hairs and glistening trichomes, creating a visually stunning display that catches the eye.



The new batch of DUCT TAPE showcases buds that are light green with bright orange hairs, creating a striking contrast that is sure to impress. Covered in a blanket of trichomes, these nugs are sticky to the touch, just like the iconic adhesive for which it's named.



While the appearance of this batch may be consistent with previous ones, the aroma is a delightful surprise. Upon first whiff, you'll be greeted by a candy-sweet scent reminiscent of original BubbleGum, teasing your senses with its sugary allure. However, the classical adhesive smell is not immediately apparent; you'll need to pinch the buds to unlock its hidden depths, revealing subtle hints of earthy goodness locked within.



The flavor profile of DUCT TAPE mirrors its delightful aroma. On the inhale, you'll experience a burst of sweet bubblegum flavor, reminiscent of childhood treats. As you exhale, a Kushy finish emerges, accompanied by mild hints of pine that add complexity to the overall taste experience.



The flavor profile of DUCT TAPE mirrors its delightful aroma. On the inhale, you'll experience a burst of sweet bubblegum flavor, reminiscent of childhood treats. As you exhale, a Kushy finish emerges, accompanied by mild hints of pine that add complexity to the overall taste experience.



Primary Aromas: BubbleGum, Kush, Earthy Pine



Smell Profile: Upon first whiff, you'll be greeted by a candy-sweet scent reminiscent of original BubbleGum, teasing your senses with its sugary allure. However, the classical adhesive smell is not immediately apparent; you'll need to pinch the buds to unlock its hidden depths, revealing subtle hints of earthy goodness locked within.



Taste Profile: The taste mirrors its delightful aroma. On the inhale, you'll experience a burst of sweet bubblegum flavor, reminiscent of childhood treats. As you exhale, a Kushy finish emerges, accompanied by mild hints of pine that add complexity to the overall taste experience.



Preferred Time of Use: All Day



Phenotype: Balanced Hybrid 50/50



Density: Medium



THCa - 27.0%



CBG - 0.851%



THC (Delta9) -



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 28.05%



**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **



Harvested: February 2024

read more