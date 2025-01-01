FORBIDDEN FRUIT (GH) THCA Flower - This Indica Dominant Hybrid is the result of crossing two legendary strains: Cherry Pie and Tangie. Introducing Forbidden Fruit (GH) THC-A Flower, an exquisite strain that tantalizes the senses with its unique blend of flavors and effects. Crafted with care and precision, this gem from the greenhouse promises a truly exceptional cannabis experience.



Forbidden Fruit is visually stunning sporting an exotic purple look; dense, chunky buds that are dark purple, complimented by long protruding orange hairs spread throughout. The wine-colored pieces emit a sweet and fruity aroma that leaps from the bag and is certain to make your mouth water.



As you begin to break the buds down, delicious, sweet scents of Kiwi, Mangoes and Pineapple fill the air. The flavor of Forbidden Fruit is more tantalizing than its aroma, filling your palate with fruity candy flavors.



Forbidden Fruit delivers a well-rounded and balanced experience that begins with a gentle uplift in mood and mental clarity. As the effects deepen, a soothing relaxation washes over the body, easing tension and promoting tranquility without inducing sedation. Forbidden Fruit is cherished for its potential to alleviate stress, anxiety, and physical discomfort, leaving users feeling uplifted, relaxed, and content. Elevate your cannabis experience with this exquisite strain, and discover the true essence of indulgence.



Smell Profile: As you begin to break the buds down, delicious, sweet scents of Kiwi, Mangoes and Pineapple fill the air.



Taste Profile: The flavor of Forbidden Fruit is more tantalizing than its aroma, filling your palate with fruity candy flavors.



Preferred Time of Use: All Day / Anytime



Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Density: Medium



THC-A - 23.5%



CBGa - 1.66%



THC (Delta9) - 0.272%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 25.43%

