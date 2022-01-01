Black Tie’s Full Spectrum CBD Tincture Orange Citrus (1200mg) is delicious and effective. Made with 100% Organic ingredients, our pure, all-natural formulas are exceedingly simple: just 100% USDA Certified Organic MCT Oil (Coconut Oil) and extract derived from USDA Certified Organic Hemp. Organic food-grade terpenes added for flavoring in some options.



Ingredients:

- Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Extract

- Organic Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil

- Organic Food Grade Terpenes; For Flavoring



Directions:

﻿- Recommended to ingest orally, on or under the tongue. Hold the tincture in your mouth for 10–15 seconds before swallowing for best effects.

- .5ml (half dropper) dosage recommended. Wait 10-15 minutes between dosages.

- Store in a cool dark place; shake well before each use.