GELATO CAKE (INDOOR) - Gelato Cake (Indoor) THC-A Flower boasts eye-catching visuals. Its dense buds exhibit a vibrant spectrum of greens, complemented by fiery orange pistils and a generous coating of shimmering trichomes. The bud structure is reminiscent of classic indica-dominant strains, featuring compact, resinous nugs.



The aroma of Gelato Cake (Indoor) THC-A Flower is a captivating blend of sweet and pungent notes. It emanates an enticing fragrance reminiscent of freshly baked cake or cookies, with subtle earthy undertones and a touch of citrus, creating a complex and inviting scent profile.



Gelato Cake offers a delightful flavor experience. The inhale reveals sweet, creamy notes akin to vanilla-infused dessert. As the smoke or vapor envelops your taste buds, subtle herbal and spicy undertones emerge, enhancing the complexity. The exhale leaves behind a lingering citrus zest, culminating in a satisfying aftertaste.



This strain delivers a well-balanced and versatile experience. Gelato Cake (Indoor) THC-A Flower's hybrid genetics induce euphoria and relaxation. Initially, users may experience uplifting happiness and enhanced creativity, suitable for social interactions or creative pursuits. As the experience unfolds, a soothing body relaxation sets in, alleviating stress and tension. Gelato Cake is appreciated for its potential to provide relief from physical and mental discomfort without excessive sedation.



Gelato Cake (Indoor) THC-A Flower combines aesthetics, aroma, flavor, and effects into a harmonious cannabis experience. Its versatility makes it a favored choice among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a pleasurable and balanced strain.



Primary Aromas: Cake, hint of Citrus, earthy undertones



Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evening



Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Density: Medium-High



THCa - 24.71%



THC (Delta9) - 0.24%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 27.32%

