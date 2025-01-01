JEALOUSY (INDOOR) THC-A - Discover the captivating allure of Jealousy, a premium THC-A hemp flower cultivated indoors to perfection. This exceptional strain offers a unique cannabis experience, combining a tantalizing aroma, exquisite appearance, and potent effects.

Black Tie's indoor Jealousy Strain features dense, resinous buds adorned with deep emerald green shades and rich purple hues, accentuated by vibrant orange pistils. Each nug is generously coated with glistening trichomes, highlighting its superior quality and potency.



Prepare to be enchanted by the complex bouquet of the Jealousy Strain. It emits a sour citrus and fresh fruity vanilla aroma, underscored by sweet candy undertones. Each inhalation unveils layers of fragrances that tantalize the senses and leave a lasting impression.



The rich and nuanced flavor of the Jealousy Strain dances on your palate, offering a burst of super sweet and creamy fruity candy flavors, reminiscent of your favorite childhood treats. As you exhale, the sour citrusy overtone intensifies, leaving a satisfying and memorable aftertaste.



Jealousy Strain delivers a well-balanced and uplifting experience that begins with a euphoric mood boost and a heightened sense of creativity. As the effects deepen, a gentle relaxation washes over the body, easing tension and promoting a sense of calm without sedation. This strain is cherished for its potential to alleviate stress, anxiety, and physical discomfort, leaving users feeling uplifted, relaxed, and content.



Buy Jealousy (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower online at BlackTieCBD.Net and elevate your cannabis experience with this exceptional strain. Immerse yourself in the world of Jealousy and discover the premium quality and potent effects it offers.



Primary Aromas: Pine, Citrus, Vanilla, Funky Haze



Smell Profile: a complex bouquet reminiscent of sour citrus and fresh fruity vanilla, with undertones of sweet candies. Each inhalation reveals layers of fragrances that tantalize the senses and leave a lasting impression.



Taste Profile: Upon inhalation, you're greeted by a burst of super sweet and creamy fruity candy flavors, reminiscent of your favorite childhood treats. As you exhale, the sour citrusy overtone intensifies, leaving a satisfying and memorable aftertaste that lingers on the tongue.



Preferred Time of Use: Anytime



Phenotype: Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)



Density: High



THCa - 28.481%



THC (Delta9) - ND (None Detected - Less than .05%)



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 28.48%



**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **

read more