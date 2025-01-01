LEMON LUSH (INDOOR) THCA Flower - Introducing Lemon Lush (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower. Crafted with care and precision, Lemon Lush is a delightful hybrid strain that promises a sensory journey like no other.



Lemon Lush presents itself with well-manicured forest green nugs adorned with dark olive green leaves. Thin dark orange hairs weave through the buds, leading to a coating of tiny, frosty golden crystal trichomes that shimmer under the light.



Prepare to be enchanted by the complex aroma of Lemon Lush. It emits a tantalizing scent reminiscent of ripe grapefruit combined with a funky haze. The interplay of citrusy sweetness and earthy undertones creates an intoxicating fragrance that is both perplexing and mouth-watering.



Experience the rich and nuanced taste of Lemon Lush as it envelops your palate. With each inhalation, you're greeted by a burst of semi-sweet citrusy flavors, reminiscent of biting into a juicy grapefruit. Hints of tangy grapefruit, Pine, and earthy flowers add depth to the taste profile, creating a harmonious blend of flavors that delights the senses.



Lemon Lush delivers a well-balanced and uplifting experience that begins with a near instantaneous happy boost to the mind. Negative or racing thoughts melt away as your brain is filled with a sense of euphoria and positivity. Meanwhile, your body settles into a calming physical state, leaving you feeling totally kicked back and relaxed. Lemon Lush is cherished for its potential to alleviate chronic stress, anxiety, muscle spasms, chronic pain, and headaches, making it a versatile choice for therapeutic relief.



Indulge in the tantalizing aroma, exquisite taste, and invigorating effects of Lemon Lush (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower. Elevate your cannabis experience with this delightful hybrid strain, and embark on a journey of relaxation, euphoria, and well-being.



Primary Aromas: Grapefruit, Citrus Undertones, Funky Haze, Pine



Preferred Time of Use: Day Time / Anytime



Phenotype: Hybrid (50/50)



Density: Medium-Hard



THCa - 24.70%



CBGa - 1.91%



THC (Delta9) - .193%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 26.80%



**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **



Harvested: January 2024



*Expect size and color of pieces to vary

