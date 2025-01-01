Introducing Lemon OG (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower, a premium strain meticulously cultivated for those seeking a rapid and effective relaxation experience.

Lemon OG showcases lush, moderately dense, heart-shaped nugs in a vibrant lime green shade with rich golden hues. Each bud is speckled with fine amber hairs and dusted with frosty, golden trichomes, making it a visual delight.

Prepare to be captivated by the citrusy and skunky aroma of Lemon OG. The scent of fresh lemons mingles with an earthy undertone, creating an invigorating fragrance that awakens the senses with every inhale.

Indulge in the zesty flavor profile of Lemon OG, characterized by its lemony tartness with subtle hints of earthy pine. The complex taste offers a refreshing and enjoyable smoking experience.

The effects of Lemon OG begin swiftly, delivering a wave of calming euphoria that washes away stress and irritability. Feelings of relaxation and sleepiness set in, making it an excellent choice for unwinding after a long day. This strain is particularly effective for those seeking relief from insomnia, loss of appetite, and nausea.

Lemon OG is also known for uplifting the mood and sparking creativity, making it ideal for those under significant stress or needing a boost in positivity.

Experience the potent and swift effects of Lemon OG (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower. Elevate your relaxation and enjoy the harmonious blend of soothing effects and delightful flavors.

Primary Aromas: Citrus Lemon, Earthy Skunk

Smell Profile: Lemon OG emits a refreshing citrus aroma with notes of fresh lemons and an earthy skunky undertone.

Taste Profile: Delight in the lemony tartness of Lemon OG, complemented by earthy pine hints, creating a refreshing and complex taste.

Preferred Time of Use: Evening/Night

Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Density: Medium-Hard

THCa: 27.9%

CBGa: 1.47%

THC (Delta9): .15%

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 29.91%

3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here!

Harvested: May 2024

*Expect size and color of pieces to vary.

