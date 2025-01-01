NOW & LATERZ (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower - Introducing Now & Laterz (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower, an enticing hybrid strain that delivers a sweet citrusy taste paired with a deeply relaxing high.



Crafted from a blend of Zkittlez and Abula, Now & Laterz offers a flavor reminiscent of its candy namesake, with a delightful citrusy sweetness complemented by hints of rich woods on the exhale. The aroma mirrors its taste, with earthy herbs and spices that transform into sour citrus notes as the buds are broken apart.



Prepare for a tranquilizing experience with Now & Laterz. Despite its bright flavor, this strain induces heavy effects that gradually lead to a sedative body high, leaving you comfortably immobilized for hours. Ideal for alleviating chronic pain, insomnia, nausea, stress, and muscle spasms, Now & Laterz boasts an impressive THC level just under 30%.



Admire the dark olive green nugs adorned with purple undertones, long thin orange hairs, and a generous coating of bright white crystal trichomes. Each nug promises a visually appealing experience that matches its potent effects.



Discover the calming embrace of Now & Laterz (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower and unwind with its harmonious blend of sweet flavors and deeply relaxing effects. Elevate your cannabis journey with this exceptional hybrid strain, perfect for those seeking profound relaxation and therapeutic relief.



Primary Aromas: Sweet Citrus, Rich Woods, Earthy Herbs



Smell Profile: Now & Laterz emits a sweet citrus aroma with earthy herbal undertones that transform into sour citrus notes when broken apart.



Taste Profile: Enjoy the sweet citrusy flavor of Now & Laterz, complemented by hints of rich woods and earthy herbs, creating a flavorful smoking experience.



Preferred Time of Use: Evening



Phenotype: Evenly Balanced Hybrid (50/50)



Density: Medium-High



THCa: 27.6%



CBGa: 1.45&



THC (Delta9): .118%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 29.55%



**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **



Harvested: April 2024



*Expect size and color of pieces to vary

