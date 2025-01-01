PEANUT BUTTER BREATH (INDOOR) - Dive into the world of PEANUT BUTTER BREATH (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower, a tantalizing hybrid strain meticulously cultivated to deliver a sensory experience like no other.



Indulge your senses with the visual spectacle of PEANUT BUTTER BREATH's well-manicured nugs, boasting a rich forest green hue accented by deep olive leaves. Delicate dark orange hairs intertwine with the buds, leading to a blanket of shimmering clear and milky crystal trichomes that captivate the eye with their frosty allure.



Prepare to be enchanted by the captivating aroma of PEANUT BUTTER BREATH. It exudes a complex bouquet reminiscent of freshly roasted peanuts infused with earthy undertones and a hint of diesel. This tantalizing scent evokes memories of indulgent desserts and savory delights, inviting you to dive deeper into its aromatic embrace.



Experience the rich and nuanced flavor of PEANUT BUTTER BREATH as it tantalizes your taste buds with each inhalation. A symphony of nutty sweetness dances on the palate, accompanied by subtle notes of creamy peanut butter and hints of earthy diesel. This harmonious blend of flavors creates a mouth-watering sensation that lingers long after exhale, leaving you craving for more.



PEANUT BUTTER BREATH delivers a well-balanced and uplifting experience that begins with a gentle euphoria washing over the mind, uplifting the spirits and easing away any lingering tension or stress. As the high deepens, a sense of relaxation envelops the body, melting away physical discomfort and leaving you in a state of blissful tranquility. This versatile strain is cherished for its potential to alleviate a wide range of symptoms, making it a favorite among both recreational and medicinal users alike.



Elevate your cannabis experience with the irresistible allure of PEANUT BUTTER BREATH (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower. Immerse yourself in its captivating aroma, savor its delectable flavor, and embrace the soothing embrace of its euphoric effects. Discover the true essence of cannabis with PEANUT BUTTER BREATH, and embark on a journey of relaxation, inspiration, and well-being.



Primary Aromas: Nutty, Earthy, Diesel



Smell Profile: PEANUT BUTTER BREATH exudes a complex bouquet reminiscent of freshly roasted peanuts infused with earthy undertones and a hint of diesel, inviting you to dive deeper into its aromatic embrace.



Taste Profile: A symphony of nutty sweetness dances on the palate, accompanied by subtle notes of creamy peanut butter and hints of earthy diesel, creating a mouth-watering sensation that lingers long after exhale.



Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Anytime



Phenotype: Hybrid (50/50)



Density: Medium-Hard



THC-A: 27.30%



CBG: .848%



THC (Delta9): 0.19%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 28.49%



Harvested: July 2024



*3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here!



*Expect size and color of pieces to vary

