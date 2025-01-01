RAINBOW RUNTZ (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower - Introducing Rainbow Runtz (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower, a harmonious blend of flavor and effects designed to elevate your cannabis experience.

Rainbow Runtz showcases stunning heart-shaped nugs in a captivating dark olive green hue, accented by deep purple undertones and vibrant red-orange hairs. Each nug is generously coated in chunky, white crystal trichomes, glistening with sweet resin, creating an enticing appearance.

Prepare to be enchanted by the tantalizing aroma of Rainbow Runtz. Notes of flowery herbs, fresh lavender, and sweet fruits intertwine to create a captivating olfactory experience that delights the senses with each inhalation.

Indulge in the delectable flavor of Rainbow Runtz, characterized by its sweet fruity pear profile with hints of fresh apricots, spicy lavender, and earthy undertones. Each puff offers a symphony of flavors that dance on the palate, leaving a lasting impression.

The high of Rainbow Runtz is uplifting and euphoric, inducing a sense of happiness and bliss that uplifts the spirits. Feel a light physical tingle that relaxes the body without sedating, allowing for a pleasant and enjoyable experience. Rainbow Runtz is an excellent choice for alleviating conditions such as insomnia, depression, chronic stress, and appetite loss.

Experience the magic of Rainbow Runtz (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower and elevate your cannabis journey with its exquisite flavor and balanced effects.

Primary Aromas: Flowery Herbs, Fresh Lavender, Sweet Fruits

Preferred Time of Use: Anytime



Phenotype: Balanced Hybrid (50/50)



Density: Medium-High



THCa: 26.60%



CBG: .789%



THC (Delta9): .190%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 27.72%



**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here!**



Harvested: September 2024



*Expect size and color of pieces to vary

