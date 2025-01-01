About this product
RAINBOW RUNTZ (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower - Introducing Rainbow Runtz (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower, a harmonious blend of flavor and effects designed to elevate your cannabis experience.
Rainbow Runtz showcases stunning heart-shaped nugs in a captivating dark olive green hue, accented by deep purple undertones and vibrant red-orange hairs. Each nug is generously coated in chunky, white crystal trichomes, glistening with sweet resin, creating an enticing appearance.
Prepare to be enchanted by the tantalizing aroma of Rainbow Runtz. Notes of flowery herbs, fresh lavender, and sweet fruits intertwine to create a captivating olfactory experience that delights the senses with each inhalation.
Indulge in the delectable flavor of Rainbow Runtz, characterized by its sweet fruity pear profile with hints of fresh apricots, spicy lavender, and earthy undertones. Each puff offers a symphony of flavors that dance on the palate, leaving a lasting impression.
The high of Rainbow Runtz is uplifting and euphoric, inducing a sense of happiness and bliss that uplifts the spirits. Feel a light physical tingle that relaxes the body without sedating, allowing for a pleasant and enjoyable experience. Rainbow Runtz is an excellent choice for alleviating conditions such as insomnia, depression, chronic stress, and appetite loss.
Experience the magic of Rainbow Runtz (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower and elevate your cannabis journey with its exquisite flavor and balanced effects.
Primary Aromas: Flowery Herbs, Fresh Lavender, Sweet Fruits
Smell Profile: Rainbow Runtz emits an enchanting aroma with notes of flowery herbs, fresh lavender, and sweet fruits that tantalize the senses with each inhalation.
Taste Profile: Indulge in the delectable flavor of Rainbow Runtz, characterized by its sweet fruity pear profile with hints of fresh apricots, spicy lavender, and earthy undertones.
Preferred Time of Use: Anytime
Phenotype: Balanced Hybrid (50/50)
Density: Medium-High
THCa: 26.60%
CBG: .789%
THC (Delta9): .190%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 27.72%
**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here!**
Harvested: September 2024
*Expect size and color of pieces to vary
Black Tie CBD
At Black Tie CBD, our mission is to provide the highest quality materials and exceptional service to our customers. Our flagship product, Indoor THC-A Flower, represents the pinnacle of our commitment to excellence. Grown under meticulous conditions, it delivers unmatched potency, flavor, and quality. As your premier destination for premium THC-A Flower and other top-tier hemp products, we ensure that every offering meets the strictest standards of purity, consistency, and satisfaction.
