About this product
SOUR DIESEL (INDOOR) THC-A Flower - Sour Diesel is one of the most iconic sativa strains, renowned for its unmistakable fuel-like aroma and energizing effects. Our Sour Diesel (INDOOR) THC-A Flower delivers a robust experience, cultivated indoors to bring out its fullest potential.
Upon opening the jar, you’ll be greeted by the powerful scent of diesel fuel with underlying earthy and skunky notes. This pungent aroma fills the room, making it a bold choice for those who love distinct, strong fragrances. As you break apart the sticky buds, the aroma intensifies, revealing hints of lemon and skunk that come to life when smoked.
The buds are visually stunning, showcasing deep green and purple hues interspersed with fiery orange hairs and a moderate layer of shimmering trichomes. These medium-sized nugs maintain just the right moisture content, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable smoking experience. When lit, Sour Diesel delivers a rich, earthy flavor with a hint of lemon that lingers on the exhale.
Known for its uplifting and mentally stimulating effects, Sour Diesel is ideal for daytime use. It offers a quick cerebral buzz, promoting creativity, euphoria, and motivation. This strain is frequently chosen for relief from stress, fatigue, and mild physical discomforts.
Primary Aromas: Diesel Fuel, Earth, Skunk
Smell Profile: Sour Diesel has a signature, pungent fuel aroma that fills the room, accented by earthy and skunky undertones.
Taste Profile: Smooth and earthy on the inhale, with a sharp hint of lemon on the exhale.
Preferred Time of Use: Morning / All-Day
Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Density: Medium
THCa: 25.5%
THC (Delta9): 0.206%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 26.65%
**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here!**
Harvested: July 2024
Expect size and color of pieces to vary.
Upon opening the jar, you’ll be greeted by the powerful scent of diesel fuel with underlying earthy and skunky notes. This pungent aroma fills the room, making it a bold choice for those who love distinct, strong fragrances. As you break apart the sticky buds, the aroma intensifies, revealing hints of lemon and skunk that come to life when smoked.
The buds are visually stunning, showcasing deep green and purple hues interspersed with fiery orange hairs and a moderate layer of shimmering trichomes. These medium-sized nugs maintain just the right moisture content, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable smoking experience. When lit, Sour Diesel delivers a rich, earthy flavor with a hint of lemon that lingers on the exhale.
Known for its uplifting and mentally stimulating effects, Sour Diesel is ideal for daytime use. It offers a quick cerebral buzz, promoting creativity, euphoria, and motivation. This strain is frequently chosen for relief from stress, fatigue, and mild physical discomforts.
Primary Aromas: Diesel Fuel, Earth, Skunk
Smell Profile: Sour Diesel has a signature, pungent fuel aroma that fills the room, accented by earthy and skunky undertones.
Taste Profile: Smooth and earthy on the inhale, with a sharp hint of lemon on the exhale.
Preferred Time of Use: Morning / All-Day
Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Density: Medium
THCa: 25.5%
THC (Delta9): 0.206%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 26.65%
**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here!**
Harvested: July 2024
Expect size and color of pieces to vary.
SOUR DIESEL (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower
Black Tie CBDOther Products Containing Delta-8 THC
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
SOUR DIESEL (INDOOR) THC-A Flower - Sour Diesel is one of the most iconic sativa strains, renowned for its unmistakable fuel-like aroma and energizing effects. Our Sour Diesel (INDOOR) THC-A Flower delivers a robust experience, cultivated indoors to bring out its fullest potential.
Upon opening the jar, you’ll be greeted by the powerful scent of diesel fuel with underlying earthy and skunky notes. This pungent aroma fills the room, making it a bold choice for those who love distinct, strong fragrances. As you break apart the sticky buds, the aroma intensifies, revealing hints of lemon and skunk that come to life when smoked.
The buds are visually stunning, showcasing deep green and purple hues interspersed with fiery orange hairs and a moderate layer of shimmering trichomes. These medium-sized nugs maintain just the right moisture content, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable smoking experience. When lit, Sour Diesel delivers a rich, earthy flavor with a hint of lemon that lingers on the exhale.
Known for its uplifting and mentally stimulating effects, Sour Diesel is ideal for daytime use. It offers a quick cerebral buzz, promoting creativity, euphoria, and motivation. This strain is frequently chosen for relief from stress, fatigue, and mild physical discomforts.
Primary Aromas: Diesel Fuel, Earth, Skunk
Smell Profile: Sour Diesel has a signature, pungent fuel aroma that fills the room, accented by earthy and skunky undertones.
Taste Profile: Smooth and earthy on the inhale, with a sharp hint of lemon on the exhale.
Preferred Time of Use: Morning / All-Day
Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Density: Medium
THCa: 25.5%
THC (Delta9): 0.206%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 26.65%
**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here!**
Harvested: July 2024
Expect size and color of pieces to vary.
Upon opening the jar, you’ll be greeted by the powerful scent of diesel fuel with underlying earthy and skunky notes. This pungent aroma fills the room, making it a bold choice for those who love distinct, strong fragrances. As you break apart the sticky buds, the aroma intensifies, revealing hints of lemon and skunk that come to life when smoked.
The buds are visually stunning, showcasing deep green and purple hues interspersed with fiery orange hairs and a moderate layer of shimmering trichomes. These medium-sized nugs maintain just the right moisture content, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable smoking experience. When lit, Sour Diesel delivers a rich, earthy flavor with a hint of lemon that lingers on the exhale.
Known for its uplifting and mentally stimulating effects, Sour Diesel is ideal for daytime use. It offers a quick cerebral buzz, promoting creativity, euphoria, and motivation. This strain is frequently chosen for relief from stress, fatigue, and mild physical discomforts.
Primary Aromas: Diesel Fuel, Earth, Skunk
Smell Profile: Sour Diesel has a signature, pungent fuel aroma that fills the room, accented by earthy and skunky undertones.
Taste Profile: Smooth and earthy on the inhale, with a sharp hint of lemon on the exhale.
Preferred Time of Use: Morning / All-Day
Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Density: Medium
THCa: 25.5%
THC (Delta9): 0.206%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 26.65%
**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here!**
Harvested: July 2024
Expect size and color of pieces to vary.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
At Black Tie CBD, our mission is to provide the highest quality materials and exceptional service to our customers. Our flagship product, Indoor THC-A Flower, represents the pinnacle of our commitment to excellence. Grown under meticulous conditions, it delivers unmatched potency, flavor, and quality. As your premier destination for premium THC-A Flower and other top-tier hemp products, we ensure that every offering meets the strictest standards of purity, consistency, and satisfaction.
Notice a problem?Report this item