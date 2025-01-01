SOUR DIESEL (INDOOR) THC-A Flower - Sour Diesel is one of the most iconic sativa strains, renowned for its unmistakable fuel-like aroma and energizing effects. Our Sour Diesel (INDOOR) THC-A Flower delivers a robust experience, cultivated indoors to bring out its fullest potential.

Upon opening the jar, you’ll be greeted by the powerful scent of diesel fuel with underlying earthy and skunky notes. This pungent aroma fills the room, making it a bold choice for those who love distinct, strong fragrances. As you break apart the sticky buds, the aroma intensifies, revealing hints of lemon and skunk that come to life when smoked.

The buds are visually stunning, showcasing deep green and purple hues interspersed with fiery orange hairs and a moderate layer of shimmering trichomes. These medium-sized nugs maintain just the right moisture content, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable smoking experience. When lit, Sour Diesel delivers a rich, earthy flavor with a hint of lemon that lingers on the exhale.

Known for its uplifting and mentally stimulating effects, Sour Diesel is ideal for daytime use. It offers a quick cerebral buzz, promoting creativity, euphoria, and motivation. This strain is frequently chosen for relief from stress, fatigue, and mild physical discomforts.

Primary Aromas: Diesel Fuel, Earth, Skunk

Smell Profile: Sour Diesel has a signature, pungent fuel aroma that fills the room, accented by earthy and skunky undertones.

Taste Profile: Smooth and earthy on the inhale, with a sharp hint of lemon on the exhale.

Preferred Time of Use: Morning / All-Day

Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Density: Medium

THCa: 25.5%

THC (Delta9): 0.206%

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 26.65%

**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here!**

Harvested: July 2024

Expect size and color of pieces to vary.

